autoevolution

BMW Nurburgring Near Crash Has Spectators Cheering, Driver Pulls It Off

21 Apr 2019, 11:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Imagine it's the weekend and you're having fun on your favorite racing simulator. How about all the neighbors watching and commenting on your skills? That would be pretty stressful, right? Well, how about the real-world experience involving a 20,000-people audience and the Nurburgring?
5 photos
BMW Nurburgring Near-CrashBMW Nurburgring Near-CrashBMW Nurburgring Near-CrashBMW Nurburgring Near-Crash
The scenario described above is precisely what happened this Friday. Since it was Car Freitag (think of this Easter Special as the most crowded Nurburgring public sesssion of the year), tons and tons of drivers took their machines to the infamous German circuit. And not all of them managed to stay on top of the game from Bridge to Gantry (the two points that define the public layout, which skips that velocity-happy main straight).

In fact, I've brought along an example, one that involves a first-generation BMW 1 Series. The driver of the Bimmer chose an odd line into a bend - it looks like the cause of the problem was carrying too much speed into the said corner.

Following the initial wide trajectory, the Bavarian compact ended up on the grass, which caused the rear end to step out.

Sure, the massive wheel and tire package delivered plenty of grip, at least in the given conditions, but the hefty body roll means precise control wasn't easy to achieve.

Fortunately, the aficionado behind the wheel did the right thing, avoiding the classic overcorrection mistake that usually sends cars spinning the other way.

So perhaps a dry cleaning bill was the only consequence of the sliding episode. Oh, and as mentioned in the title above, the crowd went wild at the sight of the skidding Bimmer (the soundtrack of the video below says it all).

P.S.: If you're willing to skip past the other Car Freitag bits and head straight to the said BMW 1 Series shenanigan, you should head to the 3:30 point of the clip.

BMW nurburgring 2019 Nurburgring near crash
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 