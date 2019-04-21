BMW Nurburgring Near Crash Has Spectators Cheering, Driver Pulls It Off

Imagine it's the weekend and you're having fun on your favorite racing simulator. How about all the neighbors watching and commenting on your skills? That would be pretty stressful, right? Well, how about the real-world experience involving a 20,000-people audience and the Nurburgring?

5 photos



In fact, I've brought along an example, one that involves a first-generation



Following the initial wide trajectory, the Bavarian compact ended up on the grass, which caused the rear end to step out.



Sure, the massive wheel and tire package delivered plenty of grip, at least in the given conditions, but the hefty body roll means precise control wasn't easy to achieve.



Fortunately, the aficionado behind the wheel did the right thing, avoiding the classic overcorrection mistake that usually sends cars spinning the other way.



So perhaps a dry cleaning bill was the only consequence of the sliding episode. Oh, and as mentioned in the title above, the crowd went wild at the sight of the skidding Bimmer (the soundtrack of the video below says it all).



P.S.: If you're willing to skip past the other Car Freitag bits and head straight to the said



The scenario described above is precisely what happened this Friday. Since it was Car Freitag (think of this Easter Special as the most crowded Nurburgring public sesssion of the year), tons and tons of drivers took their machines to the infamous German circuit. And not all of them managed to stay on top of the game from Bridge to Gantry (the two points that define the public layout, which skips that velocity-happy main straight).In fact, I've brought along an example, one that involves a first-generation BMW 1 Series . The driver of the Bimmer chose an odd line into a bend - it looks like the cause of the problem was carrying too much speed into the said corner.Following the initial wide trajectory, the Bavarian compact ended up on the grass, which caused the rear end to step out.Sure, the massive wheel and tire package delivered plenty of grip, at least in the given conditions, but the hefty body roll means precise control wasn't easy to achieve.Fortunately, the aficionado behind the wheel did the right thing, avoiding the classic overcorrection mistake that usually sends cars spinning the other way.So perhaps a dry cleaning bill was the only consequence of the sliding episode. Oh, and as mentioned in the title above, the crowd went wild at the sight of the skidding Bimmer (the soundtrack of the video below says it all).P.S.: If you're willing to skip past the other Car Freitag bits and head straight to the said BMW 1 Series shenanigan, you should head to the 3:30 point of the clip.