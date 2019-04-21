Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring Chase Is Lit

Nowadays, the Nurburgring plays a more important role than ever on the go-fast market. More and more big names are talking about chronograph numbers and things have gone as far as the Ring management facilitating lap "record" attempts by providing a notary. Then again, things are a bit different in real life, where you don't have the whole track to yourself and the otherwise polished skills aren't quite as sharp as those of factory drivers.

4 photos



Now, the official numbers show us that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine can play the Nordschleife game in 6:52, while the Zuffenhausen toy can cover the task in 6:47.3.



Getting a bit carried away, I'll also mention that the 2RS lost the title of the quickest production car around the Nurburgring to the 6:44.97 Lamborghini



Now, let's return to the stunt sitting before us - this show that, when you're out there in Ring traffic, the said difference between the Porscha and the Lambo isn't all that relevant.



Instead, if you happen to throw the mid- and the rear-engined supercars at each other, you'll get a delicious chase.



Thankfully, the Italian exotic serves as the camera car for this adventure, which means the aural side of the stunt is just as enticing as the visual one. So make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.



In fact, I've brought along a recent Ring chase that involves two names that will forever remain in the Green Hell history book, since we're looking at previous record holders here - the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.Now, the official numbers show us that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine can play the Nordschleife game in 6:52, while the Zuffenhausen toy can cover the task in 6:47.3.Getting a bit carried away, I'll also mention that the 2RS lost the title of the quickest production car around the Nurburgring to the 6:44.97 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ . Nevertheless, Porsche retailated through the Manthey Racing crew it owns, as this came up with an MR tuning package for the GT2 RS, which allows the Porscha to complete the task in 6:40.3, obviously without still being a factory car.Now, let's return to the stunt sitting before us - this show that, when you're out there in Ring traffic, the said difference between the Porscha and the Lambo isn't all that relevant.Instead, if you happen to throw the mid- and the rear-engined supercars at each other, you'll get a delicious chase.Thankfully, the Italian exotic serves as the camera car for this adventure, which means the aural side of the stunt is just as enticing as the visual one. So make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.