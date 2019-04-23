New Mercedes-AMG A45 Meets GT Black Series Prototype at Nurburgring, Goes Wild

For quite some time now, the Nurburgring has been populated with Mercedes-AMG banners (Youtube-favorite corners like Brunnchen or Carousel were the obvious targets), while Affalterbach has come up with nicknames such as the Beast Of The Green Hell for its cars (think: GT R). So yes, the company is on a quest to dominate the Ring. Then again, just like any other carmaker who tests at the Nordschleife these days, the Germans take plenty of the prototypes to the infamous German track for engineering rather than marketing purposes.

7 photos AMG A45 and what appears to be the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series have recently crossed paths while the first, with the event having happened as the hot hatch had pulled out of the gas station serving the circuit.



It's worth mentioning that while the compact tester is definitely the big brother of the recently-launched 305 hp A35, we can only assume the GT test car hides Black Series hardware (more on that topic



Returning to the new A45, the prototype in the clip below is the Edition One, the launch model that will come with standout features such as the generously-sized rear wing.



As is the norm with M-AMG models these days, there will be a standard model and an S version. And while the first had been confirmed to received 387 ponies, the latter will deliver at least 420 horses.



The automotive producer has also let it slip that the two-liter turbo of the hot hatch will work with an eight-speed dual-clutch and an AWD system that will leave understeer episodes behind and pack a Drift Mode - just look at how the car throws itself at the corners of the Ring.



Sadly, America doesn't love hatchbacks too much, which is why the new A45 won't make it across the pond. Nevertheless, US customers will receive its spicy powerplant in models such as the CLA45, the GLA45 and perhaps the expected



