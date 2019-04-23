autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Shows Up at Nurburgring, Packs a Surprise

When Mercedes-AMG came up with the GT, Affalterbach didn't conceal the fact that it was out for Porsche 911 blood. Of course, to threaten the Neunelfer, one must have an army that matches the uber-rich lineup of the rear-engined model. And the GT is now preparing to receive a new range-topper, namely the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
This label has stood for extra muscle and a carbon fiber diet. And while these two assets will continue to be part of the recipe, another key ingredient involves sweet lap times.

Of course, to impress the chronograph, a car must pack serious aero, as well as come with the right suspension setup, so you can also expect this kind of changes.

Keep in mind that the current top dog is the GT R Pro, which adds assets such as the ones mentioned above to the GT R package, albeit while maintaining the 585 hp output of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

As for the GT Black Series, this will be more muscular and it's enough to look at the 639 hp of the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S to understand what kind of power to expect.

The supercar is expected to make its debut by mid-2020, so engineers are currently pushing prototypes hard at the Nurburgring. Nevertheless, the current test cars pack quite a surprise, which comes in the form of their soundtrack.

You'll notice a recent Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series prototype sighting in the Instagram post below. At least this is I expect to be under that camo. And DCN Carphotography, the label behind the image, explains that the tester came with a strangely muted soundtrack.

This falls in line with the voice of another prototype we recently discussed (the spy video allowed the engine noise to be sampled easily), which had led me to talk about the rumors of a "53" model mixing straight-six power with electric assistance.

Then again, while the hybrid setup is still a possibility, I wouldn't hold my breath for a serious gas-electric setup on the GT Black Series, since the added weight (the gas-powered GT isn't all that light to begin with) would affect those lap times.


 

