Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Chases GT63 S on Nurburgring, Sounds Oddly Quiet

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S Four-Door are expected to have more in common than one might expect. Aren't the two close enough? I hear you asking. Well, it depends on whom you ask.
For instance, I believe the supercar needs to be brought even closer to the long-roof model. And I'm not talking about the fact that the first rides on an evolution of the SLS AMG platform, while the latter uses a strengthened E-Class chassis.

Instead, I'm talking about the fact that the two-door model is currently limited to 585 ponies (this is the output of the GT R and GT R Pro), while the S trim of the four-door model goes all the way to 639 horses.

Well, the upcoming GT Black Series is expected to at least match the said muscle number of the GT63 S. So seeing the two together at the Nurburgring at the 2:31 point of the spy video below is quite something.

Of course, with machines like the 700 horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 RS already out there, we could see the Black Series being gifted with even more muscle.

The clip portrays more than one Mercedes-AMG GT test car and a question that has surrounded recent prototype sightings of the German animal still stands - why are the testers so quiet?

In fact, these decibel-shy GT testers sporting extreme aero packages have made us wonder is the carmaker is actually testing a "53" model that would mix a straight-six with electric power. Then again, the introduction of such an entry-level model packing a mild hybrid setup is only based on rumors, as there are no solid clues on the matter to date.

Nevertheless, it would seem more likely for the Affalterbach engineers to have come up with a quiet mode for the exhaust of the expected Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

