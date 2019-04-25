4 Porsche Taycan Prototype Shows Production Lights in Traffic, Looks Sleek

Porsche Taycan Production Design Revealed by Prototype, Nothing Is Lost

Yesterday, we discussed a pair of Porsche Taycan spy photos that revealed most of the electron juice sipper's production design. Well, here we are, back on the topic, with two more pics to show. 5 photos



Another area of interest that can be seen here involves the tiny rear window on the side. Oh, and there's also the faux Mercedes-Benz badge at the back. But this is just part of the normal industry trolling, as is the case with the red tape transforming the appearance of the taillights.



Speaking of the route to the showroom, this has seen the



It looks like those wishing to drive around in an electric crossover with a Porsche badge will have to wait for the Macan replacement, even though there's still the possibility of new hybrid powertrains for a different version of the high-rider.



The same can be said about the next-gen Cayman and Boxster, with testing of both all-electric and hybrid powertrains now underway, as



The bottom line is that the German carmaker is still considering both EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) possibilities. And this is the perfect time to remind you that Porsche has comitted to offering half its lineup in electric form by 2025. For instance, the image above allows us to clearly see the headlights that you'll be able to take home. And, as it appears to be the case with the rest of the car, the design has remained faitful to the aura of the Mission E concept that previewed Porsche's first step into the world of machines that rely solely on plugs to survive - pixel tip to the Porsche Taycan Forum (of course) for these images.Another area of interest that can be seen here involves the tiny rear window on the side. Oh, and there's also the faux Mercedes-Benz badge at the back. But this is just part of the normal industry trolling, as is the case with the red tape transforming the appearance of the taillights.Speaking of the route to the showroom, this has seen the Mission E Cross Turismo concept losing its hefty ground clearance, hence the Sport Turismo badge for the production shooting wagon version that will join the standard model.It looks like those wishing to drive around in an electric crossover with a Porsche badge will have to wait for the Macan replacement, even though there's still the possibility of new hybrid powertrains for a different version of the high-rider.The same can be said about the next-gen Cayman and Boxster, with testing of both all-electric and hybrid powertrains now underway, as confirmed by the German automotive producer.The bottom line is that the German carmaker is still considering both EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) possibilities. And this is the perfect time to remind you that Porsche has comitted to offering half its lineup in electric form by 2025.