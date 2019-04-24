autoevolution

Porsche Taycan Prototype Shows Production Lights in Traffic, Looks Sleek

Porsche is giving us a solid reason to look past the sumemr we've awaited for so long and that's because the Taycan is scheduled to enter production this September. As such, prototypes are currently seeing the final details being polished, which means we get to feast our eyes on more final design details.
For instance, the Taycan test cars we've seen so far features covered lights - the front clusters packed a massive wrap, while the rear ones were covered with serious cladding.

Well, the prototype you can see in the pair of photos we have here has lost those form of camouflage. Up front, we find a light setup that sits close to the one of the Mission E concept (check this out in the gallery above) that previewed the EV, even though the dual-bar setup with the Porsche-specific four light points doesn't seem to be visible.

As for the posterior, the Mission E displayed a light bar running across the entire width of the car (once again, a trademark of current Zuffenhausen models). Well, this prototype tries to trick us with red take on the sides, while it could also mask the center part of the light setup with black tape, as such a move was seen on previous Porsche prototypes such as the Macan facelift - pixel tip to Michael McDonald of the ‎Porsche Taycan Norway Facebook group for these images.

Once the Porsche Taycan, which will also be offered in Sport Turismo shooting brake form, kicks off the German automotive producer's EV offensive, the company will execute the rest of the steps in its electrification plan.

Porsche estimates that at least half of its cars will be electric by 2025 (the 911 is not included). The road map will see an electron juice-sipping crossover that might replace the Macan, for instance.

On the sportscar front, we'll have to wait four years or so for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the 992 Neunelfer to see the confirmed hybrid derivative landing.

Meanwhile, Porsche has started testing electric and hybrid versions of the Cayman and Boxster.

The carmaker has previously explained that its limited size as a company will only allow it to offer both ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and electric models inside the same model line for a few years, so it remains to be seen how quickly the automaker wants to tip the balance towards battery power.
