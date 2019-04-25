Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races McLaren Senna, The Result Is Crushing

You could buy between two and three Porsche 911 GT2 RS units for the price of a McLaren Senna. With that out of the way, allow me to introduce you to a battle between the two toys.

4 photos



However, the battle we're here to witness doesn't require too much steering wheel action, since we're actually talking about a drag race.



To be more precise, the Senna and the What about the figures of these two velocity animals?

Number fans should be reasonably happy, since the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the adventure, mentions the standing km numbers of the two beasts.



Note that the clip features all sorts of aerodynamic tricks, from the fixed wing of the Porscha and the active wing of the Macca, to the blades of the drone that does its best to keep up with the two while filming their duel.



Think of this sprinting brawl as more of an entertainment piece than anything else. After all, what could you expect when the McLaren packs a hundred horsepower more and is about two passengers lighter (think: about 400 lbs or 180 kg).



Of course, the tires are an important aspect and we have to mention that while the German toy came with Michelin Cup 2 R rubber, the British land-to-land missile featured Pirelli Trofeo R tires.



Nevertheless, the gap between the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the



The Woking animal and the Neunelfer top dog have more in common that it might seems to somebody outside the automotive realm, since they're both aimed at impressing the stopwatch while all sorts of bends are thrown at them.However, the battle we're here to witness doesn't require too much steering wheel action, since we're actually talking about a drag race.To be more precise, the Senna and the GT2 RS engaging in a standing kilometer battle, with the hostilities coming from the Motorsport Magazine.Number fans should be reasonably happy, since the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the adventure, mentions the standing km numbers of the two beasts.Note that the clip features all sorts of aerodynamic tricks, from the fixed wing of the Porscha and the active wing of the Macca, to the blades of the drone that does its best to keep up with the two while filming their duel.Think of this sprinting brawl as more of an entertainment piece than anything else. After all, what could you expect when the McLaren packs a hundred horsepower more and is about two passengers lighter (think: about 400 lbs or 180 kg).Of course, the tires are an important aspect and we have to mention that while the German toy came with Michelin Cup 2 R rubber, the British land-to-land missile featured Pirelli Trofeo R tires.Nevertheless, the gap between the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the McLaren Senna doesn't seem to develop linearly, so you should zoom in on this detail of the race.