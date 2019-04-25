autoevolution

BMW M8 Prototype Shows Skin at Nurburgring, Looks Poised

25 Apr 2019
by author pic
While crossovers have stolen the show from plenty of other body types, there's still no high-riding cure fro those who have the true coupe itch. Thus, carmaker continue to invest in this segment of the market, even though certain two-doors are as unfriendly to the scales as SUVs. And one of these big coupes is the 2020 BMW M8.
A prototype of the upcoming BMW flagship coupe was recently spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring. And, as you'll notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page (lens tip to DCN Cars), the test car show more skin than the ones spied in the past.

Sure, the M850i xDrive, which is the provisional range-topper, has taught us what to expect from an 8er animated by a twin-turbo V8.

However, the M Performance badge means there's still plenty of untapped potential, so you can expect the M8 to be considerably more precise.

In fact, the sharper handling is more important than the extra power. And that's because a car of this kind should fully engage the driver while keeping the passengers cozy.

Speaking of the muscle, the M8 will deliver around 600 horsepower, but the rumor mill talks about the Competition version being taken past the 625 hp of the M5 Competition. And while the sharp eight-speed automatic of the super-sedan is definitely coming, here's to hoping the four-door's all-paw hardware, which offers a RWD mode for shenanigans, will still be around.

Keep in mind that the BMW M team over at the Nurburgring has plenty of taks on its hands these days. Aside for the M8 Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe prototypes, other testers that are doing their thing on the infamous German track include the X5 M (you'll see a leak in the link) and, of course, the new M3.
