Lamborghini Grand Tourer Revival Rendered as McLaren GT Rival

26 Apr 2019, 15:20 UTC ·
Fans have been crying for the return of the Lamborghini Grand Tourer for decades now. However, it doesn't look like Sant'Agata Bolognese is prepared to make us such a gift, which is why we have to make due with renderings such as the one we have here.
As Raging Bull fans among you have probably noticed, this pixel play takes the Asterion concept car, which brought us the idea of a hybrid Lamborghini, and build on it.

The contraption gets all sorts of extreme aero bits, with most of these being found up front. Then again, the widebody take is enough to draw attention on its own.

And Yasid Oozear, the digital artist behind the render is well aware of this, as we can notice by reading his description of the work: "Lamborghini Astérix. With a kit like this might as well call it an Obelix,"

Then again, the machine we have here would be a brilliant rival for the McLaren Grand Tourer. You know, the model that set to make its debut next month - here are some fresh spyshots of the British automotive producer's GT, which we first featured earlier today.

Now, there are two components here. The first involves hybridisation and the Italian automotive producer is well on track to this.

In fact, the replacements for the Aventador and Huracan are expected to come in gas-electric form, all in the name of keeping emissions as low as possible while maintaining naturally aspirated power.

As for the second, which revolves aroung the idea of a front-engined continent blitzer, the introduction of the Urus has ruined the chances of such a comeback.

Keep in mind that the SUV basically occupied the production slot of the Lamborghini Estoque four-door coupe and there don't seem to be any plans to go down that path.

