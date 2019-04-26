Lamborghini Grand Tourer Revival Rendered as McLaren GT Rival

View this post on Instagram

Lamborghini Astérix 💁🏻‍♂️ With a kit like this might as well call it an Obelix 😂 okay. Fine. I’ll show myself out. #lamborghini #yasiddesign #yasid #alyasid #lamborghiniasterion #carart #carrendering #liveupload #blacklist #carlifestyle #cardesign #cartuning

A post shared by Yasid Design (@yasiddesign) on Apr 26, 2019 at 7:30am PDT