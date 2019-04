Aston Martin Pays Tribute To 1959 Le Mans Win With Special Edition

Enter the DBS 59, a limited-edition model that Aston Martin will produce in 24 examples. “Each car represents one hour of this iconic victory in Aston Martin’s history” according to Aston Martin, and yes, the sister car piloted by Maurice Trintignant and Paul Frere finished second overall.Announced in November 2018 , production of the DBS 59 commenced this week at the British automaker’s manufacturing facility in Gaydon. The peeps at Q by Aston Martin and the Aston Martin Cambridge dealership are responsible for the special commission that includes gloss-finish carbon fiber on the roof, bronze detailing, and 21-inch forged satin wheels.Painted in British Racing Green akin to the color of the DBR1, the DBS 59 features roundels on the front fenders, bronze foil on the aeroblade, and a recreation of the seat material used in the racing car. Elsewhere in the cockpit, customers are treated to Chestnut Tan leather complemented by Obsidian Black upholstery, exclusive embroidery on the driver’s sunvisor, paddle shifters in bronze, and 59 lettering on the seatbacks.According to Aston Martin, the DBS 59 could be treated to a number of options such as racing helmets, blue racing overalls, and racing gloves inspired by the one and only Carroll Shelby. “The DBS 59 strikes a careful balance between a timeless design that respects our history and a modern take that celebrates our future,” declared Simon Lane, director of sales at Q by Aston Martin.Under the hood, the DBS Superleggera features the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 that Aston Martin debuted in the DB11. Just like the bog-standard model, the 59 comes with 725 PS (715 horsepower), 900 Nm (663 pound-feet) of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission.