Lamborghini Already Working On Fourth Model Line, 2+2 Grand Tourer Most Likely

Special editions come to mind, more so if you remember what Lamborghini can do with the Aventador. The Veneno and Centenario serve as prime examples of ultra-limited editions based on the V12-engined model. The Aventador SVJ also happens to hark back to the Miura P400 SV/J, made possible by the Miura P400 Jota developed by Bob Wallace in 1970.



On a related note, Domenicali reassures the V10 and V12 will remain naturally aspirated for as long as possible thanks to Provided that sales continue to grow between now and 2025, Stefano Domenicali plans to make that dream come true. “The idea is for a grand tourer, a 2+2,” he told Auto Car ; “that is something we are working on already.”Remember the Estoque Concept ? That would be brilliant as the inspiration behind the 2+2 grand tourer, more so if Lamborghini utilizes the vehicle architecture from the Porsche Panamera. An all-electric platform such as the PPE would be an interesting choice too.“This car could help us reach 10,000 sales,” added Domenicali. “I can see that if we are able to stabilize volumes over the next few years, we can manage a fourth model .” More to the point, the higher-ups at the Volkswagen Group will give Lamborghini the green light for this model as long as the Italian automaker levels up to sustain the costs related to research & development, production, and marketing of the newcomer.The Espada celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018, and Lamborghini didn’t forget to mark the occasion. When asked about old nameplates such as the Miura, Countach, and Diablo, the head honcho of the Raging Bull let it slip that Sant’Agat Bolognese “wants to celebrate the anniversaries of these models in the right way.”Special editions come to mind, more so if you remember what Lamborghini can do with the Aventador. The Veneno and Centenario serve as prime examples of ultra-limited editions based on the V12-engined model. The Aventador SVJ also happens to hark back to the Miura P400 SV/J, made possible by the Miura P400 Jota developed by Bob Wallace in 1970.On a related note, Domenicali reassures the V10 and V12 will remain naturally aspirated for as long as possible thanks to hybridization . In the case of the Aventador’s successor, chances are Lamborghini will use an e-motor to drive the front wheels.