1975 Volvo Wagon Gets Lamborghini V10 in Crazy Engine Swap

There's something about old Volvo wagons that makes aficionados fall in love with such machines. Of course, this has led to some insane engines swaps over the years, which is exactly what has brought us here.

As such, the Big V has become a bit a drifting instrument, with the generous wheelbase making sure the driver can deliver generous slip angles. In fact, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents this project car, you'll be able to get a taste of its sideways dance.



However, the 2JZ has now been removed. "What would determine an owner to get rid of such a splendid powerplant?" we hear you asking. Well, the answer is... brutal and that's because the owner of this Volvo wants to throw in a Lamborghini motor.



Note that the guy who keeps this Volvo in his garage (his name is Peter Bjorck) also owns a Supra and a



The gear head has already placed a V10 from a Gallardo racecar into the nose of the boxy machine, as you'll be able to notice in the clip.



However, there are quite a few problems with this build. Sure, one can dream about treating mechanical bits and pieces from different carmakers and eras as LEGO pieces, but things aren't all that simple.



First of all, the said V10 is damaged, with the owner now looking for a way to deal with the ruined block. Secondly, the transaxle of the Gallardo doesn't exactly fit into the front part of the Volvo, which is why the car lover is looking for a transmission solution.



Who knows? Perhaps the older-gen Audi RS6 and S8, both of which shared the Lamborghini V10, could deliver some automatic tranny solutions.



Then there's the fact that many accessories on the side and the lower part of the V10 don't fit, so quite a few components on the Volvo need to be relocated or modified.



However, when you're looking to bring the naturally aspirated Raging Bull voice to a



