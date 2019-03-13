autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Horse Chills in The Back of Pickup Truck, at 55mph on Texas Highway

13 Mar 2019, 12:40 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Not all U.S. states have laws explicitly prohibiting the transportation of horses or other animals in the back of pickup truck, but common sense should dictate a safer method of traveling, like a specialized trailer.
15 photos
Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck conceptHyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck concept
For one man traveling past Corrigan, Texas, common sense didn’t apply. So, he placed a saddled horse in the bed of his truck and set out, driving at 55 mph on the highway, to the shock and horror of other motorists. Kerry Green Costello was one of them, so she snapped a photo of the horse and posted it to social media.

You can also see it at the bottom of the page: do note that the horse’s hooves are halfway off the truck bed, in which case, no rope would save it.

The photo has since gone viral, with other motorists coming forward to say they too had spotted the driver. Apparently, he was not at his first offense and, to the animal’s good chance, he was pulled over by a police car farther down the road. The horse was taken by Animal Control, but the cops didn’t ticket him because, by the letter of the law, he had done nothing wrong.

Still, no sane man would do this to a horse, Costello tells KPRC. “This is considered redneck country,” she says. “Even the simple horseman would have never done that. That’s money. That’s value to them.”

“Anybody who knows anything about horses knows they have embedded in their mind a fight or flight response,” Costello adds. “(I thought) anything spooks this horse, (and it’s) a danger to this horse, this driver, the other people on the road and me and my husband and our two 5-year-olds in our car. This could have been a very dangerous situation.”

According to the police, the driver claimed that he had been at the stockyards and couldn’t get his trailer truck to start. Because he had to take the horse home, he was left with no other alternative than to place it in the back of his pickup truck.



truck animal reckless driving viral photo Texas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 