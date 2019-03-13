This Is the Last Panorama Opportunity Send to Earth Before It Died

Horse Chills in The Back of Pickup Truck, at 55mph on Texas Highway

For one man traveling past Corrigan, Texas, common sense didn’t apply. So, he placed a saddled horse in the bed of his truck and set out, driving at 55 mph on the highway, to the shock and horror of other motorists. Kerry Green Costello was one of them, so she snapped a photo of the horse and posted it to social media You can also see it at the bottom of the page: do note that the horse’s hooves are halfway off the truck bed, in which case, no rope would save it.The photo has since gone viral, with other motorists coming forward to say they too had spotted the driver. Apparently, he was not at his first offense and, to the animal’s good chance, he was pulled over by a police car farther down the road. The horse was taken by Animal Control, but the cops didn’t ticket him because, by the letter of the law, he had done nothing wrong.Still, no sane man would do this to a horse, Costello tells KPRC . “This is considered redneck country,” she says. “Even the simple horseman would have never done that. That’s money. That’s value to them.”“Anybody who knows anything about horses knows they have embedded in their mind a fight or flight response,” Costello adds. “(I thought) anything spooks this horse, (and it’s) a danger to this horse, this driver, the other people on the road and me and my husband and our two 5-year-olds in our car. This could have been a very dangerous situation.”According to the police, the driver claimed that he had been at the stockyards and couldn’t get his trailer truck to start. Because he had to take the horse home, he was left with no other alternative than to place it in the back of his pickup truck.