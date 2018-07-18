autoevolution
 

Keanu Reeves Chases a Motorcycle on a Horse on “John Wick 3: Parabellum” Set

According to his loyal fans and most film critics, Keanu Reeves is the very definition of badass. Sure, he may say “Whoa!” a lot, but he compensates for that with consistent work both on and off screen.
It seems that the upcoming installment in the “John Wick” franchise, the third so far, will include a little something for adrenaline junkies. Make that: it will include a lot of treats for adrenaline junkies, much like the previous 2 film.

“John Wick 3: Parabellum” is now shooting in Brooklyn, New York, and paparazzi have caught on camera scenes from an upcoming chase / action scene involving at least 2 bad guys on bikes and Wick riding. He’s riding a horse, not a motorcycle, even though fans know Keanu to be a passionate rider… of bikes.

Photos from the set are available in the gallery. Included at the bottom of the page is a video from earlier on the same set, when Reeves was shooting the scenes before the chase. You can see the 2 bikes following him on his majestic horse.

In the chase scene, he’s actually chasing one of the bad guys on the bikes, catching up with him and pulling out his gun to shoot him. Both riders are secured, but it’s the fact that Reeves is doing his own stunt that’s making headlines.

Action scenes involving motorcycles are known to be particularly more difficult to shoot. Throw a horse in the equation, and it becomes all that more tricky.

Reeves, however, seems to be doing an excellent job. His stunt double is with him on set, but he doesn’t appear in any of the photos or the footage released whilst riding the horse, which must mean Keanu did all the takes himself.

As for the final product, when fans will be able to see the full chase scene, we’ll have to wait another while. “John Wick 3: Parabellum” will be out in May.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, it will probably feature Hiroyuki Sanada as the main villain and Halle Berry as Wick’s love interest, Sofia. Casting and plot are kept under wraps for the time being.

