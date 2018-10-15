autoevolution
 

Dog Rides on The Roof of Nissan Truck in Thailand, is Totally Chill

Some dogs like to ride in cars with their heads out the window, tongues flipping in the wind. This one pooch likes his rides best when it’s in the open air, standing on top of its human’s car.
It happened in Thailand last month and it’s now a viral video. The incredible scene was captured by a fellow motorist that the Daily Mail identifies as Khun Chumphon. He and his wife Tai (that’s her you hear in the video) were parked on the shoulder in Nakhon Ratchasima when they came across the strange sight: a dog perched on top a red Nissan truck.

They decided to follow the car and get closer to see if the dog was ok. Not only was the pooch fine, but by the looks of its human, who was just as chill behind the wheel, this is something they’d done before. One might even conclude that this is how they ride whenever they go out.

“Oh, wow, that's amazing! A dog standing on top of the car. Drive a little bit closer,” Tai is heard saying. “The dog is so acrobatic, so skillful,” she enthuses.

After the video was picked by local media, she explained: “I've seen dogs on motorbikes before but I've never seen one standing on the roof of a car. It was very unusual.”

And unusual it is. As a side note, it’s also very dangerous – not only to the dog but to other drivers, as well. Any unexpected stop or a sudden brake would send the animal flying into oncoming traffic, and the results could be fatal. The same goes for an accident, in which another car would smash into the Nissan pickup.

Then again, we’re talking about Thailand. They’re not exactly known for their concern about the well-being of dogs, to put it mildly.

