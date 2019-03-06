Have You Seen The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Interior Live?

3 Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider Rendered as the Roofless McLaren 720S Rival

We'll start this piece with a round of applause for Lamborghini, which has remained the only major name on the supercar market that's entirely committed to natural aspiration. Now, with summer approaching, Sant'Agata Bolognese has stormed into the Geneva Motor Show with a pair of open-top wonders and since we've already covered the Aventador SVJ Roadster , the time has come to talk about the Huracan Evo Spyder. 33 photos



Then there's the cabin of the thing, which features the new Evo trim mixing Alcantara with leather, while the details and the contrasting stitching match the exterior of the supercar.



As far as interior novelties go, the list is led by an 8.4-inch touchscreen placed on the center console. This helps the one behind the wheel control the infotainment and check out the real-time status of the LDVI system. We'll remind you the latter is an electronic brain that handles the vehicle's behavior.



And you'll get a full taste of the cabin, as well as of the exterior in the live photo gallery above.



The Evo mid-cycle revamp has seen the Huracan being massaged to 640 horses, which happens to be the output of the Performante.



And the fresh handling bits are just are important. We're talking about goodies such as rear-wheel steering, four-wheel torque vectoring and new gyroscopes/sensors for the more advanced electronics. All these are here to fight the understeer tendencies the pre-revamp car shown in its effort to keep daily driving abilities as a top priority.



