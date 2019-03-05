Ripley the Dummy Astronaut Ready for Liftoff Onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon

5 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Storms In, Has No Secrets

4 Dodge Viper GTS Drag Races Challenger R/T, The Gap Is Massive

1 Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider Rendered as the Roofless McLaren 720S Rival

More on this:

Bronzo Zenas Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Shines in Geneva

Last year's Geneva Motor Show saw Lamborghini introducing the Aventador SVJ. Well, this year's edition of the Swiss event sees Sant'Agata Bolognese showcasing the SVJ Roadster. 16 photos



The audiophile version (removing the top will bring the splendid naturally aspirated voice of the 6.5-liter V12 closer to your ears) is only 50 kg heavier than the coup.



And yes, the lucky few will get to enjoy the same 770 horsepower and 720 Nm of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint comes in 2.9 seconds, while the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) run is completed in 8.8 seconds. As for the top speed, this sits at over 217 mph (350 km/h).



The Geneva car is dressed in Bronzo Zenas, a new mat shade that's offered alongside other 349 hues. You see, Ad Personam, the company's personalization arm, is ready to let owners play with plenty of exterior and interior bits, as demonstrated by the Bianco Phanes (white) details on the body of the car, for instance.



Keep in mind that, with the Nurburgring closed for the winter (the gates for the 2019 season open this month), the Aventador SVJ Coupe still holds the Nurburgring production car lap record, thanks to a Green Hell number of 6:44.97.



Of course, this makes the SVJ Roadster the quickest open-top around the infamous German circuit. Speaking of which, we'll remind you the Ring has received a host of



Sure, some of the SVJ Roadster owners will baby their uber-expensive toys, treating them as garage queens (this kind of owners might chase a profit when reselling the $573,966 toy). Then again, we're here to applaud those who put the handling might of the Raging Bull to work.



From Lamborghini With the 900 units of the Superveloce Jota Coupe now sold out, the Italian automotive producer is only set to produce 800 examples of the open-top Aventador SVJ.The audiophile version (removing the top will bring the splendid naturally aspirated voice of the 6.5-liter V12 closer to your ears) is only 50 kg heavier than the coup.And yes, the lucky few will get to enjoy the same 770 horsepower and 720 Nm of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint comes in 2.9 seconds, while the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) run is completed in 8.8 seconds. As for the top speed, this sits at over 217 mph (350 km/h).The Geneva car is dressed in Bronzo Zenas, a new mat shade that's offered alongside other 349 hues. You see, Ad Personam, the company's personalization arm, is ready to let owners play with plenty of exterior and interior bits, as demonstrated by the Bianco Phanes (white) details on the body of the car, for instance.Keep in mind that, with the Nurburgring closed for the winter (the gates for the 2019 season open this month), the Aventador SVJ Coupe still holds the Nurburgring production car lap record, thanks to a Green Hell number of 6:44.97.Of course, this makes the SVJ Roadster the quickest open-top around the infamous German circuit. Speaking of which, we'll remind you the Ring has received a host of changes for this year, with multiple sections now packing fresh asphalt, among others.Sure, some of the SVJ Roadster owners will baby their uber-expensive toys, treating them as garage queens (this kind of owners might chase a profit when reselling the $573,966 toy). Then again, we're here to applaud those who put the handling might of the Raging Bull to work.From Lamborghini racing drivers to private hooners , drifting SVJs is a thing these days (we did our part when reviewing the Aventador Roadster a few years ago) and we can't wait to see the Roadster being involved.