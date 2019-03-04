autoevolution

Purple Lamborghini Huracan Performante Found Abandoned in Ditch Near London

Here’s a sight you don’t see that often: a gorgeous, purple Lamborghini Huracan Performante, estimated at £270,000, was found abandoned in a ditch by a single-carriageway road near London.
The car was spotted early on the morning of March 1 by a lighting cameraman by the name Andrew Laurence. He was on his way to work and his first thought was that someone was trapped inside, since the driver side door was jammed against the ground, he tells Metro.

He went out and checked inside the Lambo, but found no one there. By then, it was clear to him that the car had been sitting there for hours, after someone had run it off the road. The Metropolitan Police confirmed for the same media outlet that they were aware of a single-car crash and that they were looking for the owner to find out what had happened.

As it turns out, the owner is the kind of guy who can afford to leave such a car in a ditch overnight – and even to laugh off the entire thing as “it’s just a car”-type of thing. The purple Lambo belongs to Bitstocks founder and chief executive Michael Hudson, who returned to have it towed many hours after the story went viral.

He says that he lost control of the car when it skidded on “standing water” and had to choose between running it in the ditch or smashing against a pole by the side of the road. He obviously chose the former, as the option to cause the least damage.

In a post on Instagram, Hudson laughs off reports that he’s “on the run” from the police, and says that, “Damage isn’t too bad and I’m sure she will be back on the road soon enough.” Pals are saying no alcohol or speeding were factors in the accident.
