McLaren GT Spotted in Traffic, Shown Production Design Details

Next month, we'll see McLaren writing a new chapter in its road car history, with Woking now preparing to introduce the first dedicated Grand Tourer. As such, it doesn't come as a surprise that camouflage on the prototypes is lighter than it used to be.

14 photos



Instead, the more conventional design is aimed at letting the world know this mid-engined machine will be rather good at playing the coziness game.



In fact, here's how Mike Flewitt, the British carmaker's CEO, describes the upcoming GT: "It will be a car that combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability, wrapped in a beautiful lightweight body. It’s a car that has been designed for distance and one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a grand tourer,"



“But it will also have a level of agility never experienced before in this segment. In addition, it will be the lightest of grand tourers and, by also having the best power-to-weight ratio, I promise it will be one of the quickest,” we are being told.



As you can easily notice, the nose of the vehicle is generous, which means it will be able to swalow plenty of luggage. And we're expecting the visibility to be incredible for a mid-engiend proposal, possibly with the help of multiple transparent areas, as is the case with the



The GT will obviously receive a proper name by the time it reaches us in camo-free form. And speaking of a timetable, the should land in the hands of its customers this fall. Let's take the test car in the gallery above, for instance. This was spotted doing its thing in Spanish traffic. And despite the psychedelic wrap still being present, it's obvious that the styling of the upcoming Macca won't be as radical as that on the Senna or the Speedtail.Instead, the more conventional design is aimed at letting the world know this mid-engined machine will be rather good at playing the coziness game.In fact, here's how Mike Flewitt, the British carmaker's CEO, describes the upcoming GT: "It will be a car that combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability, wrapped in a beautiful lightweight body. It’s a car that has been designed for distance and one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a grand tourer,"“But it will also have a level of agility never experienced before in this segment. In addition, it will be the lightest of grand tourers and, by also having the best power-to-weight ratio, I promise it will be one of the quickest,” we are being told.As you can easily notice, the nose of the vehicle is generous, which means it will be able to swalow plenty of luggage. And we're expecting the visibility to be incredible for a mid-engiend proposal, possibly with the help of multiple transparent areas, as is the case with the 720S The GT will obviously receive a proper name by the time it reaches us in camo-free form. And speaking of a timetable, the should land in the hands of its customers this fall.