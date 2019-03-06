autoevolution
Bentley Continental GT Number 9 Edition Is Like a Modern Blower Bentley

6 Mar 2019, 13:53 UTC ·
As those who have a passion for automotive heritage are well aware, the Blower Bentley played a key role in the British brand's motorsport tradition, since the supercharged racercar allowed Sir Henry Ralph Stanley “Tim” Birkin to grab the Le Mans victory back in 1930. That machine came with the #9 label, which is now proudly owned by Crewe's Geneva-showcased limited edition, namely the Continental GT Number 9.
The automaker has introduced the newcomer as a birthday present to itself, all for the marque's 100th anniversary - this vehicle is described as "the ultimate collector's version of the all-new Continental GT,"

Given the said details, it's not difficult to understand why only 100 collectors will be allowed to adorn their garages with such a toy.

This Big B is loaded with handcrafted Mulliner goodies, which cover both the exterior and the cabin of the Grand Tourer. Note that one can choose between the Viridian Green shade present on the car displayed at the Geneva Motor Show and the more restrained Beluga Black.

To highlight the said racing pedigree, the chrome trims has been replaced by carbon fiber and black accents, while the vehicle rides on 21-inch wheels featuring a dynamic ten-spoke design.

The cabin reveals seats finished in the said shade of black or in Cumbrian Green, while the B logos found around the cabin remind us of the Blower Bentley's interior. The same can be said about the Bentley Blower ornament for the center console - this is a rotating display whose center comes with wood taken from the actual Le Mans racer's seat.

"[The wood] was removed during a sympathetic renovation. This backlit piece is set in resin and situated in the middle of the center dial of the rotating display, adding a piece of history to each car," the automotive producer explains.

A keen eye will also notice the 18K gold plated organ stops '1 of 100' treadplates found inside the Conti GT.
