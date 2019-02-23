NASA Readies New Experiments for the Moon, Plans to Launch Them This Year

2019 Genesis G90 Limousine Debuts In South Korea

If the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is too expensive for your pockets, Genesis has an alternative. Enter the G90 Limousine, launched in South Korea from 155,110,000 won. 7 photos



If you want the 3.8-liter V6 or 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Limousine, tough luck! The extended-wheelbase sedan comes exclusively with the eight-cylinder engine option, pushing 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque rpm on premium gasoline.



An eight-speed automatic transmission with Shiftronic is also standard, along with the HTRAC all-wheel drive. The 19-inch wheels appear to be lost in the wheel arches, more so if you compare them to the length of the G90 Limousine. There's no denying larger wheels help on the visual front, but switching to 20 or 21 inches would take its toll on ride quality. Alas, this is why 19s will have to suffice.



216 inches long and featuring 135.8 inches of wheelbase, the South Korean luxobarge also happens to be wider and taller than the standard-wheelbase G90. Beyond the imposing proportions, the interior is loaded with leather, wood, and metal, a comforting place to be even on the long haul.



Rear-seat infotainment, rear-passenger controls for the massaging seats, climate control, and audio system, heated and cooled cup holders, there’s a lot to like about the G90 Limousine. And at this price point, it comes with lots of high-tech equipment from the get-go, including



Introduced in 2015 for the 2016 model year, the G90 was also called EQ900 until last year's mid-cycle refresh. Produced at the Ulsan plant, the full-size luxury sedan serves as a replacement for the Equus, the most well-to-do Hyundai sedan ever offered. Even to this day, the Equus is used by government officials in the Republic of Korea.