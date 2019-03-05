autoevolution
Facelifted Alpina B7 Looks Blue In Geneva

5 Mar 2019
Based on the 750i or 750Li, the Alpina B7 is the most powerful 7 Series following the M760Li xDrive. Because both the V8 and V12 engine options are expected to be discontinued in a few years, what the German tuner brought to Geneva might become a collectible automobile in the not-so-distant future.
It’s understood the G11 and G12 are the final 7 Series models with eight and twelve cylinders. Sources suggest BMW will throttle back to six cylinders and electrification for the next generation of the full-size luxury sedan, a transformation that would change our idea of what BMW stands for.

Revealed online at the beginning of February 2019, the Alpina B7 xDrive looks even better in the flesh. Blue metallic brings the most out of the lines and curves, blending elegance with sportiness. The darker-than-stock grille and design of the wheels bring the point home along with the ALPINA lettering on the front spoiler and quad-tipped exhaust system.

Moving past the B7 badging on the B-pillar, opening the driver’s door reveals a cabin wrapped in the finest leather available, gloss-black trim, and the Alpina logo in the center of the steering wheel. Even the scuff plates are illuminated with ALPINA lettering, reminding your passengers this 7 Series isn’t standard.

From a displacement of 4.4 liters and two turbochargers, the engine now develops 608 PS (600 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet). Torquier than the S63B44T4 in the M5 Competition, the Alpine B7 xDrive still can’t claim the 625 PS (616 horsepower) of the M-developed engine.

The S63 dates back to 2010 while the N63 on which it’s based came out in 2008. Given its age, there’s no denying these motors are on their last legs. Adding insult to injury, both engine options are known for poor reliability. Oil consumption, valve steam failure, battery discharging, injector issues, a troublesome timing chain, there’s a lot to hate about the engineers responsible for these powerplants.

Turning our attention back to the Alpina, zero to 60 takes 3.5 seconds. Provided you’ll find a long stretch of derestricted highway, the speedometer will indicate 205 mph (330 km/h) on full song.
