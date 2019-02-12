2020 Alpina B7 xDrive Is the Only Production BMW 7 Series with 600 HP

More on this:

1 Facelifted Alpina B7 xDrive Isn’t Your Average BMW 7 Series

2 Alpina Brings XD3 And XD4 In Geneva, Both Are Quad-Turbocharged

3 New Alpina B5 Biturbo Is the Most Exotic Wagon in Geneva

4 2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Shows Up In Geneva With 608 PS Twin-Turbo V8