2020 Alpina B7 xDrive Is the Only Production BMW 7 Series with 600 HP

Not long ago, BMW introduced the new 7 Series. Alongside the visual changes owed to a facelift, the Germans also decided to fit some new hardware in in an attempt to bring down emission levels.
Starting with the new 7 Series, BMW's flagship sedan line has been fitted with a gasoline particulate filter (GPF), a tool that not only cuts emissions, but also kills a few horses.
SInce the introduction of the GPF, the most powerful production 7 Series, the M760Li, lost a bit of its mojo and is now rated just below the 600 horsepower mark, at 585 hp.
Luckily, there’s always Alpina, one of BMW’s main tuners, which is also a car builder in its own right.
On Monday, Alpina revealed details on the sixth generation of the B7 xDrive, its interpretation of BMWs new 7 series. And this one hits the 600 hp mark right on.
The 600 hp troop in the B7 is made possible thanks to the deployment of a revised 4.4-liter V8 engine with two twin-scroll turbochargers. The same unit also allows for torque to be rated at 590 lb-ft of torque.
With this monster under the hood, and with the help of an 8-speed automatic transmission, the B7 accelerates from naught to sixty in 3.5 seconds, down 0.1 seconds from the previous version of the car. The top speed has also increased, from 194 mph (312 kph) to 205 mph (330 kph).
Aside from tampering with the engine, Alpina’s hand in the making of this version of the refreshed 7 Series can be found all over the car. The tuner left virtually nothing untouched, from the air suspension to the braking system, and from the oversized kidney grille to exhaust.
Alpina says the U.S. market launch is to be expected in the third quarter of the year, while the price for the model has been set at $141,700 plus $995 destination charge.
