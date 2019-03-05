McLaren Speedtail Takes Geneva By Storm, Tops At 250 MPH

All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could

As the successor to the F1, the Speedtail has a lot of weight on its shoulders. But in terms of weight as we know it, the hybrid hypercar with the engine from the Senna tips the scale at 1,430 kilograms. 31 photos



Look even closer, and the geekiness extends to the electrochromic glass, eliminating the need for sun visors. The high-definition cameras that replace the side mirrors? When in Velocity mode, both of them retract into the doors to optimize airflow.



On full song, the Speedtail is much obliged to hit 250 mph (402.3 km/h), overshadowing the 240.1 mph (386.4 km/h) of the predecessor from the 1990s. Like the original, McLaren plans to produce 106 examples of the breed.



All of them were sold at a starting price of £2.1 million despite the fact the



In addition to the elongated rear deck and three-seat layout, the Speedtail also happens to feature carbon-fiber static covers on the front wheels. Hydraulically actuated ailerons help with aerodynamics too, which goes to show that McLaren didn’t spare a dime on research & development.



Will the Speedtail become a blue-chip investment given time? Of course it will, more so if you remember than McLaren plans to go launch an electric hypercar sometime next decade. Based on how the legislators fight pollution with tighter emissions standards, an all-electric McLaren lineup isn’t a question of if, but of when.



In addition to the hybrid hypercar, McLaren teased a grand tourer in Geneva. The camouflaged car is mid-engine, isn't a part of existing model series, and lacks an official name. Nevertheless, the fourth model included in the Track25 business plan should enter production in 2020.