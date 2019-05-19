BMW M8 Chases 992 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring, Debut Imminent

To be honest, the headline above is missing an "s", since both the BMW M8 and the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 are set to land soon. Meanwhile, their prototypes cross paths on the Nurburgring, with this resulting in delicious moments for us to savor.

9 photos



Oh, and let's not forget another aspect these two have in common: they're both pretty bad at accommodating people in the back.



You see, while the 992 Carrera's rear seats aren't exactly a place for adults, the GT3 badge sadly means these are deleted. As for the M8, well, the M badge won't change the fact that the upmarket transition from the 6 to the 8 Series still sees the rear cabin being cramped.



But let's not get caught up in the drawbacks here. After all, the Porscha and the Bimmer have a lot to offer.



For instance, the M8 family (think: Coupe, Gran Coupe and AWD (hopefuly, the M5's RWD-only mode will still be present).



As for the Neunelfer, this will be a member of the naturally aspirated sportscar endangered species (think: 500 horsepower), while its optional manual tranny will make sure the driver is fully immersed.



As far as the pricing goes, we can turn to the financial side of the outgoing 991.2 GT3 and the retired



Of course, the two don't share all that much aside from their coupe form and their German blood, since the first is a front-engined grand tourer, while the latter presents itself as a rear-engined toy that feels just as good on the track as it does on the road.Oh, and let's not forget another aspect these two have in common: they're both pretty bad at accommodating people in the back.You see, while the 992 Carrera's rear seats aren't exactly a place for adults, the GT3 badge sadly means these are deleted. As for the M8, well, the M badge won't change the fact that the upmarket transition from the 6 to the 8 Series still sees the rear cabin being cramped.But let's not get caught up in the drawbacks here. After all, the Porscha and the Bimmer have a lot to offer.For instance, the M8 family (think: Coupe, Gran Coupe and Convertible ) will be animated by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 delivering north of 600 hp in Competition trim and packing(hopefuly, the M5's RWD-only mode will still be present).As for the Neunelfer, this will be a member of the naturally aspirated sportscar endangered species (think: 500 horsepower), while its optional manual tranny will make sure the driver is fully immersed.As far as the pricing goes, we can turn to the financial side of the outgoing 991.2 GT3 and the retired M6 Coupe for clues on the stickers attached to the new models - the first kicks off at $143,600, while the second used to come with a MSRP of $111,200.