BMW 3 Series Spins While "Chasing" Tow Truck on Nurburgring, Bumper Quits

How did you spend your Sunday? Well, the Nurburgring aficionado behind the wheel of the BMW 3 Series that brought us here has quite a story to tell in case anybody pops this question. And that's because the Green Hell caught the man off guard, with everything nearly ending in disaster.

6 photos



Ironically, a Ring platform was on the track, probably rushing to an intervention, when the E36-generation 3 Series Coupe entered Sx.



The driver appears to have panicked, suddenly lifting or hitting the brakes. This lef to lift-off oversteer, with the back end of the coupe going sideways.



It looks like the one behind the wheel delivered the typical novice reaction, hitting the brakes and coming up with a soft countersteer effort. The 3er was sent spinning and ate some grass while it was at it, with the front bumper rage-quitting.



Oh, and by the way, as the stickers on the



In such situations, the best idea is to bring the car behind the safety barrier or carry on if possible. And while the driver did turn to the first version, he delayed this, which increased the risk of another accident.



Fortunately, nobody was injured in the shenanigan we have here - this is a long clip showcasing the Touristenfahrten (Touritst Days) session that took place on Sunday, with the BMW 3 Series adventure awaiting you at the 6:00 point of the clip below.



It all happened in the Schwedenkreuz corner, which is arguably the most dangerous twist of the infamous German track. That's because Sx, as friends like to call it, follow a generous straight, so cars enter it at generous speed, while also coming as a bit of a surprise to those who aren't familiar to the layout of the circuit.Ironically, a Ring platform was on the track, probably rushing to an intervention, when the E36-generation 3 Series Coupe entered Sx.The driver appears to have panicked, suddenly lifting or hitting the brakes. This lef to lift-off oversteer, with the back end of the coupe going sideways.It looks like the one behind the wheel delivered the typical novice reaction, hitting the brakes and coming up with a soft countersteer effort. The 3er was sent spinning and ate some grass while it was at it, with the front bumper rage-quitting.Oh, and by the way, as the stickers on the BMW point out, this is a rental, so here's to hoping the man had purchased the track insurance.In such situations, the best idea is to bring the car behind the safety barrier or carry on if possible. And while the driver did turn to the first version, he delayed this, which increased the risk of another accident.Fortunately, nobody was injured in the shenanigan we have here - this is a long clip showcasing the Touristenfahrten (Touritst Days) session that took place on Sunday, with the BMW 3 Series adventure awaiting you at the 6:00 point of the clip below.