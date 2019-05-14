autoevolution

BMW 3 Series Spins While "Chasing" Tow Truck on Nurburgring, Bumper Quits

14 May 2019, 11:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
How did you spend your Sunday? Well, the Nurburgring aficionado behind the wheel of the BMW 3 Series that brought us here has quite a story to tell in case anybody pops this question. And that's because the Green Hell caught the man off guard, with everything nearly ending in disaster.
6 photos
BMW 3 Series Ring spinBMW 3 Series Ring spinBMW 3 Series Ring spinBMW 3 Series Ring spinBMW 3 Series Ring spin
It all happened in the Schwedenkreuz corner, which is arguably the most dangerous twist of the infamous German track. That's because Sx, as friends like to call it, follow a generous straight, so cars enter it at generous speed, while also coming as a bit of a surprise to those who aren't familiar to the layout of the circuit.

Ironically, a Ring platform was on the track, probably rushing to an intervention, when the E36-generation 3 Series Coupe entered Sx.

The driver appears to have panicked, suddenly lifting or hitting the brakes. This lef to lift-off oversteer, with the back end of the coupe going sideways.

It looks like the one behind the wheel delivered the typical novice reaction, hitting the brakes and coming up with a soft countersteer effort. The 3er was sent spinning and ate some grass while it was at it, with the front bumper rage-quitting.

Oh, and by the way, as the stickers on the BMW point out, this is a rental, so here's to hoping the man had purchased the track insurance.

In such situations, the best idea is to bring the car behind the safety barrier or carry on if possible. And while the driver did turn to the first version, he delayed this, which increased the risk of another accident.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the shenanigan we have here - this is a long clip showcasing the Touristenfahrten (Touritst Days) session that took place on Sunday, with the BMW 3 Series adventure awaiting you at the 6:00 point of the clip below.

BMW BMW 3 Series Nurburgring near crash
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 