New Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet Spotted on Nurburgring, Shows Widebody Look

At full maturity, the Porsche 911 lineup holds well north of twenty models. And with the new 992 generation only available in four versions so far (think: Carrera S and 4S, along with the Cabriolet incarnations), there are plenty of extra flavors to come. And while the base Carrera has already been spotted, it looks like the next big thing will be the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo, along with its Cabriolet version.
Well, we are now here to focus on the drop-top Turbo, with yet another prototype having recently hit the Nurburgring.
As it has been the case with previous testers, we can notice the wider posterior of the Turbo - keep in mind that the 992 Carrera S is wider than the car it replaces, while all models now receive the widebody metal that used to be reserved for "4" all-wheel-drive models.
I'll also remind you that the leaked photo portrayng a 992 Turbo inside the factory could involve the rumored Aerokit, as, for instance, the difference between the rear wings of that car and this prototype show.
On the tech front, Porsche has managed to keep things secret, as always. As such, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the outgoing 991.2 model could be once again updated (the unit already features a virtual anti-lag system, as well as variable geometry turbos, which have been here since the 997 generation), with a greater change potentially coming for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp, which should also see Zuffenhausen introducing at least one hybrid model.
Nevertheless, the Neunelfer could use the model of the Panamera and the Cayenne, offering two gas-electric models, namely the 4 E-Hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid, which would involve a thorough transformation for the 911 Turbo S.
Meanwhile, the hefty performance boost brought by the generation change means the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo could blitz the Nurburgring in under seven minutes.
Expect the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo to bow before the end of the year.
