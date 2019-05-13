autoevolution

Reese Witherspoon Recalls Parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche as an Intern

Before she was one of the world’s most recognizable actors, Reese Witherspoon worked as an intern on the 1995 film “Devil in a Blue Dress,” which also offered her the chance to drive her first Porsche ever.
The Porsche wasn’t hers, and this added to the stress of the situation, she recalls in The WNYC Studios podcast Sooo Many White Guys. At the time, she was still struggling as an actress, auditioning for parts and doing whatever jobs in the industry she could to get that paycheck.

This intern job was one of them, but at least she had the pleasure of seeing Denzel Washington on the daily. It was his Porsche that she was asked to park, she recalls. And quite out of a sudden, so that she didn’t have time to react and tell him he wasn’t up for it.

“He had this Porsche and I had to park his Porsche,” Witherspoon says. “So I was at the front desk and he was like – he was like ‘Hey’ and he had to go into a casting session and he handed me the keys.”

“I was like, ‘Holy s**t, I can’t drive that car.’ First of all, I’m going to wreck it,” the actress continues. “I’m the worst driver in the world. Second of all, you get in it and I’d never driven a Porsche but really like – it’s a stick. And I stripped all the gears and was like he’s going to really not – I’m going to like burn out his clutch.”

On the bright side, at least she didn’t crash it. Witherspoon doesn’t say if she ever came clean to Denzel about her mistreatment of his Porsche or if they occasionally reminisce about the good old days when he used her as his personal valet.

If you’re into “before they were famous”-type of stories, Reese also has an anecdote about auditioning for “Cape Fear” with Robert de Niro and how she blew it up when she found out how famous he was and forgot all her lines.
