Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lander, Says It Could Be Used for 2024 Mission

5 New Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted Flying On Nurburgring, Sub-7m Lap Time Rumored

4 New Porsche Panamera Turbo S and E63 S Wagons Drag Race V10 RS6 With Mods

2 Miami Blue 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster Looks Like a Dream

More on this:

Porsche Taycan Interior Revealed by Prototype, Comes with Sport Chrono Package?

As the introduction of the Porsche Taycan is approaching with the speed of light (Zuffenhausen's first dive into the EV real is scheduled to kick off this September), we get to feast our eye on the details of the production car. And while the exterior of various prototypes has already shared some of its secrets with us, the time has come to glance at the cabin of the Porsche Taycan. 5 photos



As is the case with the exterior of the electron juice sipper, the cabin styling remains close to that of the concept. In fact, the gallery below includes a pair of spyshots, along with an image portraying the cabin of the original Mission E concept and one portraying the cabin of the Mission E Cross Turismo - with the second ariving later, it was closer to the production design we see here. For instance, the odd "gear" lever has been removed for the Cross Turismo.



Speaking of which, I'll remind you that while the Cross Turimo is a lifted wagon, Porsche has turned that badge into the



Now, anybody who's been inside a



Note that the on/off button of the Taycan can still be found on the right, which is a nod to Porsche's motorsport tradition.



Sitting on top of the dash is a chronograph that appears similar to the instrument that signals the presence of the Sport Chrono Package on ICE (internal combustion engine) Porsches. However, while the said package makes those machine slightly quicker thanks to goodies such as dynamic powertrain mounts, it remains to be seen how this will influence the go-fast abilities of the electric vehicle, which should be there in the first place.



In typical Porsche fashion, there will be multiple tech versions of the Taycan. And you can expect the EV to kick off at around $85,000, which is the equivalent of a mid-range Tesla Model S. A Taycan test car was recently spied with its doors open and, more importantly, it dashboard uncovered (lens tip to the Taycan Forum for these images).As is the case with the exterior of the electron juice sipper, the cabin styling remains close to that of the concept. In fact, the gallery below includes a pair of spyshots, along with an image portraying the cabin of the original Mission E concept and one portraying the cabin of the Mission E Cross Turismo - with the second ariving later, it was closer to the production design we see here. For instance, the odd "gear" lever has been removed for the Cross Turismo.Speaking of which, I'll remind you that while the Cross Turimo is a lifted wagon, Porsche has turned that badge into the Sport Turismo for the Taycan you'll see in showrooms, so the generouys ground clearance of this shooting brake seems to have dissapeared, which leaves us with a range that's identical to the Panamera.Now, anybody who's been inside a 992 Neunelfer , for instance, will feel at home in the Taycan. Nevertheless, the instrument cluster is now fully digital, skipping the analog center tacho of the 911.Note that the on/off button of the Taycan can still be found on the right, which is a nod to Porsche's motorsport tradition.Sitting on top of the dash is a chronograph that appears similar to the instrument that signals the presence of the Sport Chrono Package on ICE (internal combustion engine) Porsches. However, while the said package makes those machine slightly quicker thanks to goodies such as dynamic powertrain mounts, it remains to be seen how this will influence the go-fast abilities of the electric vehicle, which should be there in the first place.In typical Porsche fashion, there will be multiple tech versions of the Taycan. And you can expect the EV to kick off at around $85,000, which is the equivalent of a mid-range Tesla Model S.