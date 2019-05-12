Ruby Star 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster Shows Screaming Spec

Porsche is only set to bring 1,948 units of the 2019 911 Speedster to the world, with this being a nod to the German automotive producer's birth. As usual, the uber-limited nature of the rear-engined toy means many owners will seek to have a Speedster like no other. And with the Neunelfer special on our radar, we'll get to feast our eyes on delicious specs.

Then again, we have to keep in mind that the 911 range holds over twenty models at full maturity. In fact, there are at least five 992 Neunelfer derivatives testing, with these including the base Carrera, Turbo, Turbo Cabriolet, GT3 and Targa. In fact, we've already discussed the topic, as, for instance, I've came across a Racing Yellow configuration and shared it with you - this color really makes the Speedster stand out like the special edition that it is.For now, I've brought along a set of configurations that might just suit any taste. However, before moving any further into the tale, I need to stress out the fact that we're dealing with renderings here - pixel tip to Shmee150 for these images.Then again, with the images doing a brilliant job at showcasing the specs, they deserve our undivided attention.As mentioned, there's something in the gallery above for anybody. From the GT Silver model with the Heritage Package, which was the spec chosen for the Old Continent launch of the car, to the Ruby Star configuration that stands out like no other, you'll get to enjoy plenty of eye candy.With the 991 generation now driving towards the history books, Porsche engineers are working full time to enlarge the 992 family. Walk into a Porsche showroom today and you'll only be allowed to choose between four models, namely the Carrera S and 4S, as well as their Cabriolet incarnations.Then again, we have to keep in mind that the 911 range holds over twenty models at full maturity. In fact, there are at least five 992 Neunelfer derivatives testing, with these including the base Carrera, Turbo, Turbo Cabriolet, GT3 and Targa.