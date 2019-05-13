Lane Merging in Texas: One Machete, Two Cars, Total Insanity

How’s that for a proper pick-me-up when traffic is slow and you feel like you’re about to doze off at the wheel? Two drivers on I-635 in Dallas, Texas, got into it during an epiclane merging fail.
It was captured on camera by another motorist, who later posted the video online with a short caption reading, “I was driving on Interstate 635 and saw this unfold in front of me.” If you check out the video at the bottom of the page, you will see that it’s self-explanatory.
This vid is courtesy of Viral Hog, but a version of it has also been posted on reddit, where it sparked quite a debate on how insurance companies handle claims stemming from incidents like this one. Then, the conversation turned to who was responsible for the road rage incident: the lane merger with the blinking lights (the Chevvy) or the driver who not let him cut in front (the Subaru)?
The footage begins when the Chevrolet HHR is already moving towards the right lane, after properly signaling the move. The driver of the Subaru WRX STi is determined not to let him through, so they bump a few times.
Both drivers stop because of heavy traffic, and that’s when the lane merger comes out of his car with what looks like a machete but could also be a crowbar. He smashes the rear window and hits the side windows too, and then gets back into the car to attempt to lane merge once more.
That’s when the Subaru speeds up, hitting the Chevy in the side and making it spin on the road. If this were a cop car, the driver’s mates would be applauding him for performing a very good PIT maneuver.
Strangely enough, the Chevy driver, aka the guy who just seconds before was swinging a machete / crowbar, drives off, going the wrong way. Maybe the video cuts off too soon and this was not the end of the incident, but whatever happened is anyone’s guess.
Chances are the incident was not reported to the police, but only posted online, as there are no reports of it in the media.
