2020 VW Golf 8 Interior and Exterior Sketches Are Very Revealing

Volkswagen continues the long teasing process leading up to the official debut of the Golf 8 in October. This time, we get a couple of official sketches revealing many design changes. 2 photos



Golf dashboard design is virtually the same since the early 2000s, but



More specifically the Golf 8 will have a wrap-around screen, like a Mercedes S-Class, but with a crease between the digital dash and infotainment, as you see on the Touareg. It's going to look pretty weird if you don't go for all the options, which is exactly what VW wants.



Changes also include a tiny DSG gearbox shifter, capacitive controls for the air conditioning and buttons to turn on the lights. We've already seen some of these features on various concepts, like the Cupra Formentor and Skoda Vision RS. Also, the steering wheel made its debut on the



The exterior sketch is not to be trusted fully. The Golf 8 won't be nearly as sporty. However, this new headlight unit is consistent with our own spyshots.



Europe's most popular car model will be based on an evolved version of the MQB platform, but most of the engines will migrate to a 12 or 48-volt electric system with mild hybrid assistance. The boring stuff includes the 1.0 TSI 3-cylinder which most people will buy, but VW is apparently also working on a 204 HP diesel for the GTD model and a variety of performance GTI and R derivatives.



