New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Debut Close

If you had asked somebody about the future of drag races two decades ago, it's highly unlikely that the answer would've involved sprinting battles between SUVs animated by engines worthy of supercars. And yet here we are, with more and more super-SUV drag races taking place. Well, a key player is preparing to enter the arena and I'm refering to the 2020/2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 (S).

While the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 delivers 435 hp thanks to a mild-hybrid setup, the rumor mill also talks about an upcoming non- AMG GLE 580, which is believed to deliver around 490 horsepower.



Rumors aside, the GLE 63 is expected to thow around 550 horsepower at all four wheels, while it wouldn't surprise me to see the S range-topper delivering about 600 ponies.



Prototypes are currently in their final development stage. And you can check out such a test car in the piece of spy footage below - the clip, which was captured at the Nurburgring, even shows the BMW 8 Series Grand Coupe chasing the GLE 63 prototype.



It's worth noting that the main rival of the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, namely the



The two high-riders will also battle in sloping roofline form and I'm refering to the upcoming



P.S.: As for those super- SUV drag races mentioned in the intro, I've brought along an example as good as any. So



