2019 Porsche 911 Chases 2020 BMW X6 M on Nurburgring, Goes All Out

Industry Pool testing days at the Nurburgring don't just allow us to check out the prototypes doing their thing in isolation, but also mean we get to see random encounters between go-fast tools on the infamous German track. And few are more enticing than the one we're here to show you, which involves two extremely different machines, namely the 2019 Porsche 911 and the BMW X6 M.

Speaking of the 911, the new generation will bring a massive powertrain change, with the German carmaker having already confirmed the hybridisation of the model. However, no further details on the matter have been released and we might have to wait for the 992.2 mid-cycle revamp to meet the gas-electric version(s).



The Carrera versions will pack slighjtly upgraded versions of the current cars' turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six units, with the same going for the GTS. As for the Turbo, this is expcted to adopt an all-new engine instead of the current 3.8-liter motor - here's a



Fortunately, the GT3 and GT3 RS will maintain their natural aspiration and should pack an evolution of the 4.0-liter powerplant in the present models - we've already spied a



The stunt mentioned above awaits you at the 1:45 point of the video. However, the rest of the clip is also worthy of your attention, with this focused on the 2020 BMW X6 M. In fact, the final part of the video allows you to check out the super- SUV in detail, with the vehicle having been caught on camera while it was having lunch at the gas station in the proximity of the track.



As for the 2020 BMW X6 M, this will borrow most of its tech side from the



And while an eight-speed automatic will be present, here's to hoping that the velocity-friendly SUV-Coupe will retain the RWD driving mode of the F90 M5.



