MG ZR Nurburgring Crash Looks Like a Panic Attack

The Nurburgring can be described as a collection of bends waiting to tear apart unaware drivers' cars. Of course, there are many ways in which one can prepare for this. And one of them is to start small and use a moderate-horsepower front-wheel-drive machine.

9 photos



We can see the aging British hatchback coming around a bend, with the driver appearing to lose the car to lift-off oversteer. And while the man does make a countersteer effort, he doesn't manage to avoid the dreaded guardrail kiss.



And given the serious speed of the car, the machine hit the guardrail on multiple occasions and we can imagine the driver agonizing in his seat, as the struggle for grip saw the vehicle spinning and bumping into the metallic element.



Fortunately, none of the impacts seemed particularly severe, so here's to hoping that material damage was the only consequence of the shenanigan.What can you do to avoid crashing on the Green Hell?

The most important rule is to match one's pace to his or her car and Ring knowledge. Even so, we need to consider the ever-changing Nordschleife weather as, for instance, this seems to have been an important factor in the accident described above.



Last, but certainly not least, it's always best to leave a bit of room for a fluid spills - this is the most difficult challenge once can encounter while blitzing the Ring - while most examples of the sort lead to crashes,



So the idea is to work on your skills and get behind the wheel of a machine that's as quick as you like, but never push things to the absolute limit.



Alas, the story is not that simple. And we're here to show you how the Ring recently tore apart an MG ZR We can see the aging British hatchback coming around a bend, with the driver appearing to lose the car to lift-off oversteer. And while the man does make a countersteer effort, he doesn't manage to avoid the dreaded guardrail kiss.And given the serious speed of the car, the machine hit the guardrail on multiple occasions and we can imagine the driver agonizing in his seat, as the struggle for grip saw the vehicle spinning and bumping into the metallic element.Fortunately, none of the impacts seemed particularly severe, so here's to hoping that material damage was the only consequence of the shenanigan.The most important rule is to match one's pace to his or her car and Ring knowledge. Even so, we need to consider the ever-changing Nordschleife weather as, for instance, this seems to have been an important factor in the accident described above.Last, but certainly not least, it's always best to leave a bit of room for a fluid spills - this is the most difficult challenge once can encounter while blitzing the Ring - while most examples of the sort lead to crashes, here 's one of the few that didn't.So the idea is to work on your skills and get behind the wheel of a machine that's as quick as you like, but never push things to the absolute limit.