2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport Laps Nurburgring, Shows New Aero Elements

30 Oct 2018
Take a look at the Mercedes-AMG GT R. Does this 585 horsepower supercar look like it's not hot enough? Well, it depends on whom you ask, but if we take a look at how the supercar segment evolves, there's always room for more. In fact, Affalterbach is currently working on a hotter version, which should land in the form of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport.
The future range-topper will pack a track-ready treatment and yet the machine is set to keep its license plates. To be more precise, we are looking at a competitor for Porsche's RS models here.

We've been spying the future range-topper since last year, with the prototypes now being in their advanced development stage. And the piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows two test cars doing their thing at the Nurburgring.

Note that one of the test cars is fully covered in camouflage, while the other only has a concealed front end. And we have to mention that the front section of the newcomer already shows more extreme aero bits.

The front apron shows a revised center section, as well as a pair of canards on each side. Then we have the front wing air extractors, which spread towards the windshield.

Aerodynamics aside, the Clubsport treatment will pack a diet and this is more than welcome, given the fact that the GT R tips the scales at 1,655 kilos (3,650 lbs).

The transformation is also set to up the ante on the firepower front. And we're expecting the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the machine to deliver at least 600 horsepower.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport is expected to land next year, together with a refresh for the entire GT R lineup. And it's worth noting that the newcomer will also make room for an even meaner machine, namely the GT R Black Series, which should come in 2020.

