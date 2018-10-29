autoevolution

Renault Clio RS Has Nurburgring Near Crash, Stops Before the Crosswalk

When we reviewed the current incarnation of the Renault Clio RS, we came across a hot hatch that can help many, many drivers keep things under control while hooning. As such, it might seem like a brilliant idea to blitz the Nurburgring in such a spicy compact.
Then again, the predictable handling for the front-wheel-drive toy and the double-clutch transmission can't save the car from any driver. And we've brought along an example of a Clio RS Nordschleife fail.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the driver of the French machine manages to lose the rear end of the car while talking a mild corner.

Sure, such problems can show up and are sometimes a combination of lift-off oversteer, which occurs when one takes the foot off the gas mid-corner and the ever-changing Ring weather, which can cause noticeable grip variations.

Nevertheless, the one behind the wheel doesn't even try to countersteer, which means the car slides all over the track.

Fortunately, the moderate speed of the Renault means that the thing managed to avoid the dreaded guardrail kiss - in fact, the drivers shows the typical panic reaction, slamming on the brakes as soon as the tail get out, which only amplifies the sideways movement.

The Clio RS came to a halt while still on the asphalt, albeit with the car sitting at a 90-degree angle.

And no, you shouldn't take the drawings on the surface of the Green Hell seriously, which is why the element we mentioned in the title above is simply on the circuit for the fun of it.

Alas, not all Nurburgring incidents involving the Renault Clio RS are as easy as the one we have here. In fact, last year we showed you an example of the hot hatchback that went through a rollover crash while tackling the infamous track.

