BMW M6 GT3 and Mercedes-AMG GT3 "Share" Nurburgring Crash on Foggy Morning

Ladies and gentlemen racers, those of you who are tuned into our Nurburgring tales are well aware of how amateurs fail when tackling the Brunnchen corner. And if you don't belong to the said camp, you should know this is the kind of corner that will take novices by surprise, sending them spinning (have a Corvette Z06 example) or on a wide path that eventually leads to the guardrail (here's a Toyota 86 example).Well, the crashes we have here involve pros, since they come from the VLN race that took place over the weekend - the accidents took place during the qualifying run.We're looking at a Mercedes-GT3 and a BMW M6 GT3 and, despite the differences between the two German toys, both follow extremely similar paths to the metallic element on the side of the track.In fact, the accidents might be a bit surprising at first, with the racecars appearing to suddenly drift as they enter the final section of the Brunnchen 2 corner.And we believe the cause to be the vicious Nurburgring weather. You see, these machines run on slicks and while most of the track was dry, the section that caused the RWD toys to slide seems to be wet - we're talking about a foggy morning run here.Then again, an oil spill could also be the cause of the problem, but the path mentioned above seems more likely.Regardless, both the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the BMW M6 GT3 ended up in the gravel trap on the side of the bend and touched the guardrail, albeit with the impacts being moderate.