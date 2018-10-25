2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante Spied With Bronze Brake Calipers

At $305,000 without even going through the options list, the DBS Superleggera is not within the reach of too many people. But Aston Martin knows that a handful of people are much obliged to spend even more than that to enjoy the super GT with the roof down, and this is where the DBS Superleggera Volante steps in.
Spied without camouflage right next to the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany, the prototype in the photo gallery appears to be almost complete as far as exterior design is concerned. The multi-spoke alloy wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires for maximum on-track thrills, and the bronze brake calipers are there to keep things in check when stopping power is of utmost importance.
Devoid of Aston Martin badging, the prototype has the same front bumper and grille as the coupe. The rear is somewhat different because of the soft-top mechanism, and if you were wondering, 14 seconds is all the DBS Superleggera needs to lower or close the roof. The roof can be operated at speeds no higher than 31 miles per hour.
The 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante should feature the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 from the coupe, complete with 725 PS (716 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet). Maximum torque is developed from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm, ensuring the type of acceleration that would make supercars from ten years ago blush with admiration.
As a coupe, the DBS Superleggera needs 3.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill. 340 km/h (211 mph) is the maximum velocity, making the four-seater Aston Martin quicker and faster than the Ferrari F430 Scuderia. An eight-speed ZF 8HP transmission is on cog-swapping duty, be it automatic or with the driver’s input.
Aston Martin has more or less confirmed the DBS Superleggera AMR for series production, and in this sense, we’re expecting the Volante to be treated as an equal to the coupe. It remains to be seen how much suck-squeeze-bang-blow the high-performance model has to offer, but bear in mind the AE31 is good for more than 800 horsepower.
