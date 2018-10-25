Training and a Well Built Soyuz Capsule Saved Astronauts' Lives

Jaguar Project 8 Joins XJR575 As Nurburgring Race Taxi

In addition to the XJR575 full-size sedan with seating for five, Jaguar has a new Ring Taxi in the guise of the XE SV Project 8 . Even though it’s limited edition, the 600-horsepower compact executive sedan also happens to be the fastest Jaguar to have lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife. 13 photos



“The XE SV Project 8 demonstrated its incredible mix of raw speed and dynamic precision by setting a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record last year,” said Phil Talboys, engineering operations manager. “Now, visitors to this sensational circuit – which played a pivotal role in the development of the ultimate Jaguar XE – will get the chance to experience the full track capability of the world’s fastest four-door sedan.” The 7-minute 21.2-second lap makes the XE SV Project 8 quicker than the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (7:32). The question is, what did you expect from an XE that is so different from the regular model, rear-seat delete and roll cage and everything? The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and Formula 1-inspired ceramic wheel bearings also help the Jaguar be as fast as possible.The £149,995 land missile relies on a supercharged V8 for propulsion, which Jaguar has discontinued in the XJ for the 2019 model year because of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The 3.0-liter supercharged V6 has also been phased out in numerous Jaguar Land Rover models, including the Range Rover Velar and Jaguar XF.So how much does it cost to ride on board the sizzling-hot Project 8 ? According to Jaguar, 199 euros will do the trick, professional driver behind the wheel and all. The Special Vehicle Operations-developed sedan can subject the passengers to G-forces of up to 1.8 g, especially on Nurburgring highlights such as the Karussell banking.Jaguar also promises speeds of more than 150 miles per hour, along with the intoxicating soundtrack of eight cylinders on full throttle intertwined with the supercharger’s whine. If you want to experience the Project 8, be quick about it because the circuit closes in mid-November.“The XE SV Project 8 demonstrated its incredible mix of raw speed and dynamic precision by setting a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record last year,” said Phil Talboys, engineering operations manager. “Now, visitors to this sensational circuit – which played a pivotal role in the development of the ultimate Jaguar XE – will get the chance to experience the full track capability of the world’s fastest four-door sedan.”