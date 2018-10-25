autoevolution
 

Jaguar Project 8 Joins XJR575 As Nurburgring Race Taxi

25 Oct 2018, 12:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
In addition to the XJR575 full-size sedan with seating for five, Jaguar has a new Ring Taxi in the guise of the XE SV Project 8. Even though it’s limited edition, the 600-horsepower compact executive sedan also happens to be the fastest Jaguar to have lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
13 photos
2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
The 7-minute 21.2-second lap makes the XE SV Project 8 quicker than the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (7:32). The question is, what did you expect from an XE that is so different from the regular model, rear-seat delete and roll cage and everything? The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and Formula 1-inspired ceramic wheel bearings also help the Jaguar be as fast as possible.

The £149,995 land missile relies on a supercharged V8 for propulsion, which Jaguar has discontinued in the XJ for the 2019 model year because of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The 3.0-liter supercharged V6 has also been phased out in numerous Jaguar Land Rover models, including the Range Rover Velar and Jaguar XF.

So how much does it cost to ride on board the sizzling-hot Project 8? According to Jaguar, 199 euros will do the trick, professional driver behind the wheel and all. The Special Vehicle Operations-developed sedan can subject the passengers to G-forces of up to 1.8 g, especially on Nurburgring highlights such as the Karussell banking.

Jaguar also promises speeds of more than 150 miles per hour, along with the intoxicating soundtrack of eight cylinders on full throttle intertwined with the supercharger’s whine. If you want to experience the Project 8, be quick about it because the circuit closes in mid-November.

“The XE SV Project 8 demonstrated its incredible mix of raw speed and dynamic precision by setting a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record last year,” said Phil Talboys, engineering operations manager. “Now, visitors to this sensational circuit – which played a pivotal role in the development of the ultimate Jaguar XE – will get the chance to experience the full track capability of the world’s fastest four-door sedan.”
Nurburgring Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sedan jaguar taxi
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryAll JAGUAR models  
 
 