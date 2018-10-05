Jaguar XJ Now Available Exclusively With Diesel Power In Europe

Described as the “most focused, agile, and responsive member of the XJ family,” the 575 is no longer available to order in Europe. Introduced at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the supercharged sedan has been discontinued because of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, in effect since September 2018.
The XJR and 3.0-liter supercharged V6 have been deleted from the configurator as well, which means that the full-size model is now available with one engine in Europe. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 300 PS (296 bhp) isn’t bad at all, but on the other hand, this marks the first time in half a century the XJ is offered exclusively with diesel power.
Auto Express claims the ninth generation will arrive “in around two years time,” and things will change from the ground up. An all-electric option will lead the range, and according to some sources, Jaguar might even offer the XJ as an electric-only sedan. Regardless of outcome, there’s no mistaking the next generation will leverage the technologies that debuted on the I-Pace.
The Leaping Cat from Coventry is going through a lot of changes as a result of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, along with Land Rover and Range Rover. The 3.0-liter V6 is no longer available in the XE S, XF S, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, and Velar, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that engine had to be dropped from the lineup.
Codenamed AJ126 and derived from the AJ133, the V6 is extremely similar in design to the V8. The third generation of the AJ-V8 was introduced in 2009, sporting an all-new block and DENSO engine management. The truth is, this fellow can trace its roots back to the AJ-8 from 1996, which served as an indirect replacement for Jaguar’s inline-six, V12, and the Rover V8.
Every Jaguar Land Rover will be electrified by 2020, ranging from your average mild-hybrid system to 100-percent electric models such as the I-Pace. The second-generation Evoque, which will premiere in 2019 for the 2020 model year, will include a plug-in hybrid option.
