BMW Z4 M Coupe Hits Oil Spill on Nurburgring, Driver Delivers a Lesson

Nevertheless, the most dangerous trap out there has to come from the fluid spills that sometimes occur at the Nordschleife.And we're here to bring you a fresh example of this, with the stunt showcasing a BMW Z4 M Coupe that came across an oil spill. The shenanigan took place earlier this month and since the driver is a well-known Ring YouTuber, the man was also able to deliver a lesson on how such a problem should be treated.As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the aficionado showed quick reaction, manhandling the M car into submission after the rear-wheel-drive toy slipped on oil.However, after the panic moment passed, the driver went to the nearest safety zone, pulling over behind the barrier to keep himself and the car safe.And once he completed the said maneuver, he called the dedicated Nurburgring number to ask the marshals for a yellow flag. Of course, you can also use your own safety west to warn oncoming traffic about the problem.After all, a fluid spill can easily turn into a life-threatening problem for those who tackle the Nurburgring on two wheels."Crashing your car after hitting an oil spill is a nightmare for every track day warrior. After arm wrestling The Z4Minator into safety my first thought were the bikers still out there. Mellow Yellow was needed ASAP. This is what went down... Stay safe!" the YouTuber said.