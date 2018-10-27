Toyota 86 Has Nurburgring Crash while Chasing BMW M4 GTS

When lapping the Nurburgring, it's best to take things gradually and kick things off with a machine packing, say, 200 horsepower. Of course, we can't mention this power level without thinking of the Toyota 86. However, the underpowered nature of the Toyobaru doesn't necessarily mean this is ready to make up for any driving errors.

We can see the rear-wheel-drive toy approaching the Brunnchen corner, with the driver possibly under pressure. For one thing, the 86 was being chased by a track-prepped E36 BMW, possibly an M3, whose driver seemed ready to move in for the pass.



If we look in front of the Japnese sportscar, we notice this was close to a



Regardless, the driver of the 86 went for an early apex, which sent the vehicle on a wide trajectory. It looks like the electronic nannies were on, with the driver simply stepping on the brakes.



The Toyota ended up exiting the track and, without any special intervention from the driver's side, it touched the metallic element on the side of the track, albeit with the impact being less than serious.



Nevertheless, the aficionado behind the wheel, who might've rented the car, decided to stop after exiting the gravel section, which determined the emergency responders to enter the track and caused a bit of a delay for the other enthusiasts.



The



