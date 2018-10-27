autoevolution

Toyota 86 Has Nurburgring Crash while Chasing BMW M4 GTS

When lapping the Nurburgring, it's best to take things gradually and kick things off with a machine packing, say, 200 horsepower. Of course, we can't mention this power level without thinking of the Toyota 86. However, the underpowered nature of the Toyobaru doesn't necessarily mean this is ready to make up for any driving errors.
In fact, as we mentioned in the title above, we're here to bring you an 86 that met the guardrail while blitzing the Ring.

We can see the rear-wheel-drive toy approaching the Brunnchen corner, with the driver possibly under pressure. For one thing, the 86 was being chased by a track-prepped E36 BMW, possibly an M3, whose driver seemed ready to move in for the pass.

If we look in front of the Japnese sportscar, we notice this was close to a BMW M4 GTS. And we have to keep in mind that the adventure took place in Brunnchen 2, one of the trickiest corners of the Nordschleife, at least for those who are unaware of the track's layout.

Regardless, the driver of the 86 went for an early apex, which sent the vehicle on a wide trajectory. It looks like the electronic nannies were on, with the driver simply stepping on the brakes.

The Toyota ended up exiting the track and, without any special intervention from the driver's side, it touched the metallic element on the side of the track, albeit with the impact being less than serious.

Nevertheless, the aficionado behind the wheel, who might've rented the car, decided to stop after exiting the gravel section, which determined the emergency responders to enter the track and caused a bit of a delay for the other enthusiasts.

The Toyota 86 stunt awaits you at the 4:03 point of the video below, since we're talking about a compilation. Nevertheless, you should know that the clip also brings other attention-worthy moments, as, for instance, it showcases a Lamborghini Urus being used for Nurburgring-hooning purposes.

