Focus RS Crashes on Nurburgring while Chasing Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Many Nurburgring crashes involve novices who don't match their pace to their car and Green Hell knowledge. However, the accident we're here to showcase isn't one of them. The Ford Focus RS crash we have here is a different affair, one that involves a more subtle mistake.

The driver of the Ford puts on quite a fight, managing to stay close to the Neunelfer, which is obviously in a totally different league.



Alas, as the two head into a bend, the



Well, the hot hatch simply carried too much speed into the corner and we can notice the driver switching between off-throttle oversteer and understeer - regardless of these details, inertia pushed the Ford Focus RS wide, with the car eventually hitting the barrier on the side of the track.



Fortunately, the impact wasn't the serious kind, even though the in-car camera doesn't allow us to asses the damage. However, the driver delivered a brief report in the YouTube description of the video (French language).



And it seems that the damage involved the hood, headlight, front bumper, doors, side mirror and even the rear bumper.



Then again, the aficionado acknowledges that these are the rules of the Green Hell game. So if you decide to push things to the absolute limit, a crash is always a possibility.



And we're glad to find out that the 305 horsepower toy will receive the servicing attention required to return to the road/track.



