Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases Modded E92 BMW M3 on Nurburgring, Gets Surprised

When you hit the Nurburgring in a machine like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, you can expect to get challenged at any given time. And those with uber-sharp Ring knowledge and a quick vehicle wrapped around them might just have a chance at leaving you trailing in their wake. Of course, such episodes are rare, but we are now here to bring you one of them.

4 photos



And to get an idea of good the car is at playing the Nordschleife game, we'll mention it managed to deliver a 6:59 Bridge To Gantry time a few years ago - BTG is the Ring layout used during tourist session, with this missing the main straight.



The V8 of the Bimmer has maintained its naturally aspirated status, while receiving a stroker kit that takes things to about 500 horsepower. The Bavarian beast has been put on a serious diet, while its suspension features custom elements. The thing packs track goodies like an FIA-approved 100-liter fuel tank and talks to the asphalt using Pirelli Trofeo R tires.



Perhaps the best part of this modded M car is the fact that the vehicle has maintained its street-legal status.



As for the GT2 RS we have here, the



In fact, the driver of the 700 hp rear-engined beast, who also used the Porsche as a camera car while chasing the M3, took the time to drop a thought on the Bimmer: "On the Wipperman section I've never seen a car fast and stable like that, in this section the M3 kicked me of easy 2SEC, just wow!"



The stunt, which took place earlier this month, saw a 991.2 2RS getting together with a track-prepped E92-generation BMW M3. Those who are familiar with the Gren Hell know this is the famous M3 massaged by local specialist Team Schirmer.And to get an idea of good the car is at playing the Nordschleife game, we'll mention it managed to deliver a 6:59 Bridge To Gantry time a few years ago - BTG is the Ring layout used during tourist session, with this missing the main straight.The V8 of the Bimmer has maintained its naturally aspirated status, while receiving a stroker kit that takes things to about 500 horsepower. The Bavarian beast has been put on a serious diet, while its suspension features custom elements. The thing packs track goodies like an FIA-approved 100-liter fuel tank and talks to the asphalt using Pirelli Trofeo R tires.Perhaps the best part of this modded M car is the fact that the vehicle has maintained its street-legal status.As for the GT2 RS we have here, the Porscha comes in factory stock form, albeit with the driver having lapped the Nurburgring on plenty of occasions.In fact, the driver of the 700 hp rear-engined beast, who also used the Porsche as a camera car while chasing the M3, took the time to drop a thought on the Bimmer: "On the Wipperman section I've never seen a car fast and stable like that, in this section the M3 kicked me of easy 2SEC, just wow!"