autoevolution

BMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill Crash Looks Like High-Speed Terror

23 Oct 2018, 9:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
There are multiple hazards that await those who wish to lap the Nurburgring, from one's own mistakes to the speeding traffic and the always-capricious weather. However, the worst factor of the kind has to do with fluid spills. And a recent BMW M6 crash only comes to confirm this.
9 photos
BMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill Crash
The driver of the V10-animated monster was minding his own (since this is the Nurburgring, this involves hooning at over 124 mph/200 km/h), when he came across a slippery section of the track.

And the rear-wheel-drive machine instantly lost traction, with the rear end stepping out violently, as you'll notice at the 3:10 point of the video found at the bottom of the page.

Fortunately, the driver showed swift action, countersteering to keep up with the Bimmer's violent swings.

And while the car did end up kissing the guardrail, the impacts weren't all that serious. This is why the driver decided not to stop and keep on driving until reaching the first marshall area, as stated by the track rules.

In fact, the aficionado explained the whole thing in a YouTube comment: "I didn’t stop because I knew my car had no mechanical damage. I had slid on oil or any other fluid. I didn’t stop at that moment as I knew I would cause a yellow flag zone for maybe 30 minutes. And if I had stopped on the spot, I would've had to call a tow truck for my car for around €700. Finally, the damage on my car is limited to the front bumper, left headlight and cosmetic touches on the rear left. The rules of the track state that you must to go to the first marshal area when your damage is not big. When you have a very big crash with smoke in the engine bay you must stop,"ÿ

BMW M6 BMW Nurburgring crash accident
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is It Cheating? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
BMW models:
BMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 