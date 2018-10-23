BMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill Crash Looks Like High-Speed Terror

There are multiple hazards that await those who wish to lap the Nurburgring, from one's own mistakes to the speeding traffic and the always-capricious weather. However, the worst factor of the kind has to do with fluid spills. And a recent BMW M6 crash only comes to confirm this.

The driver of the V10 -animated monster was minding his own (since this is the Nurburgring, this involves hooning at over 124 mph/200 km/h), when he came across a slippery section of the track.And the rear-wheel-drive machine instantly lost traction, with the rear end stepping out violently, as you'll notice at the 3:10 point of the video found at the bottom of the page.Fortunately, the driver showed swift action, countersteering to keep up with the Bimmer 's violent swings.And while the car did end up kissing the guardrail, the impacts weren't all that serious. This is why the driver decided not to stop and keep on driving until reaching the first marshall area, as stated by the track rules.In fact, the aficionado explained the whole thing in a YouTube comment: "I didn’t stop because I knew my car had no mechanical damage. I had slid on oil or any other fluid. I didn’t stop at that moment as I knew I would cause a yellow flag zone for maybe 30 minutes. And if I had stopped on the spot, I would've had to call a tow truck for my car for around €700. Finally, the damage on my car is limited to the front bumper, left headlight and cosmetic touches on the rear left. The rules of the track state that you must to go to the first marshal area when your damage is not big. When you have a very big crash with smoke in the engine bay you must stop,"ÿ