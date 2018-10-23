autoevolution

Supercharged Honda S2000 Chases Turbo Mazda RX-7 on Nurburgring, Goes All In

23 Oct 2018, 17:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Ever wondered what makes up the perfect Nurburgring chase? Sure, the formula depends on the beholder's preferences and yet the stunt we've brought along for today has all the right ingredients.
5 photos
RX-7 vs S2000 on NurburgringRX-7 vs S2000 on NurburgringRX-7 vs S2000 on NurburgringRX-7 vs S2000 on Nurburgring
For one thing, this Ring chase involves a pair of track toys that are perfectly suited for the task. We're talking about a pair of rear-wheel-drive machines from the Land Of The Rising Sun, with the two having been prepped for the track.

To be more precise, this track battle involves a Mazda RX-7 belonging to the FD generation (this is the final and most loved model) and a Honda S2000.

The rotary heart of the Mazda has been gifted with a massive single-turbo setup, the aggressive kind that can deliver plenty of giggles. As for the S2K, its four-cylinder motor has left its natural aspiration behind, having received a supercharger supplied by HKS.

Plenty of other tuning bits and pieces have gone into these builds, ensuring that the machines can handle the extra power. And since we're talking about two overly capable platforms, the results are splendid.

From the upgraded brakes and suspension, which are a must for talking the uber-demanding German circuit, to various diet elements, these tools are awesome. Of course, the machines are also prepared for the worst, as this should always be a principle when tackling the Green Hell, so, for instance, we can see a roll cage inside the Mazda.

Speaking of which, the RX-7 is used as the camera car, which means we get to enjoy a splendid Wankel soundtrack, so we're inviting you to turn up the volume before heading for the "play" volume below.

And yes, the chases also involves Nordschleife traffic, with this obviously spicing things up even further, as, for instance, a Porsche driver seems to be rather unimpressed by the two Japanese heroes.

Honda S2000 Mazda RX-7 Nurburgring track day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Latest car models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticSKODA Kodiac GT (China)SKODA Kodiac GT (China) Medium SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll car models  
 
 