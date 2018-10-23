Supercharged Honda S2000 Chases Turbo Mazda RX-7 on Nurburgring, Goes All In

The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7

Ever wondered what makes up the perfect Nurburgring chase? Sure, the formula depends on the beholder's preferences and yet the stunt we've brought along for today has all the right ingredients. 5 photos



To be more precise, this track battle involves a



The rotary heart of the Mazda has been gifted with a massive single-turbo setup, the aggressive kind that can deliver plenty of giggles. As for the



Plenty of other tuning bits and pieces have gone into these builds, ensuring that the machines can handle the extra power. And since we're talking about two overly capable platforms, the results are splendid.



From the upgraded brakes and suspension, which are a must for talking the uber-demanding German circuit, to various diet elements, these tools are awesome. Of course, the machines are also prepared for the worst, as this should always be a principle when tackling the Green Hell, so, for instance, we can see a roll cage inside the Mazda.



Speaking of which, the RX-7 is used as the camera car, which means we get to enjoy a splendid Wankel soundtrack, so we're inviting you to turn up the volume before heading for the "play" volume below.



And yes, the chases also involves Nordschleife traffic, with this obviously spicing things up even further, as, for instance, a Porsche driver seems to be rather unimpressed by the two Japanese heroes.



