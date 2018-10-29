autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport Chases Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on Nurburgring

One of the spiciest adventures delivered by Industry Pool sessions that take place on the Nurburgring involves prototypes more or less voluntarily duking it out on the infamous German track. And a recent adventure of the kind brought together the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport.
The Affalterbach toy happened to lap the Ring while being on the tail of the Zuffenhausen special, as you'll get to notice in the first part of the video below.

Of course, these are go-fast tools that play in different leagues. So while both are comfortable with circuit abuse, the superior aero and power of the Merc mean this can deliver superior stopwatch numbers.

Of course, hitting the track in such a car isn't just about the lap times and this is where we expect the Porscha to triumph. To be more precise, the naturally aspirated motor of the GT4 allows the car to be more predictable when pushed to the limit. And the manual tranny of the Porsche also means the driver is fully immersed.

The Porsche is set to make its debut by the end of the year, with the engineers currently polishing the final details of the machine.

Expect the middle section of the car to accommodate a downtuned version of the 4.0-liter flat-six animating the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS. As with the previous GT4, the street car will come with a manual, while the GT4 Clubsport racecar will make use of a PDK tranny.

Things aren't as clear when it comes to the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport, a street-legal special. You see, we've been spying the future version since last year and yet we're still not certain about this development.

The Clubsport version should become the new range-topper, packing more serious aerodynamic elements, along with a noticeable diet. As for the output of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the beast, this might go from the current 585 hp output to 600+ horsepower.

The GT Clubsport is expected to land next year, together with a facelift for the GT lineup.

