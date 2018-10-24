Focus RS Crashes on Nurburgring while Chasing Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype Shows Manual Gearbox on Nurburgring

Porsche is preparing to introduce the 992 incarnation of the 911, with the Carrera (S) incarnation of the sportscar set to make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month. However, Zuffenhausen engineers are already testing spicier versions of the Neunelfer, namely the 2020 911 Turbo and the 2020 911 GT3. And with a prototype of the latter currently testing on the Nurburgring, we can now enjoy new clues on the matter. 7 photos



The German carmaker introduced a new 4.0-liter flat-six for the 991.2, with this delivering 500 horsepower in GT3 trim and 520 ponies on the GT3 RS incarnation of the rear-engined animal.



It also seems that we can hear manual gearshifts and it seems that the stick shift, which returned for the 991.2 model, is here to stay.



This test car also allows us to notice the aero changes, with the newcomer set to pack a more aggressive setup. And despite the prototype still being covered with bits that come in the same color as the body, we can notice the massive rear wing.



The aero element adorning the tail of the future GT3 will either be manually adjustable, a treat that used to be reserved for RS models, or come with active aerodynamics.



We're extremely curious about the cabin changes of the new 911 GT3.



The 992-gen Porsche 911 GT3 is expected to land in the second half of next year, coming to the US market as a 2020 model.



